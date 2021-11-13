Gunmen ambush motorist in KwaZulu-Natal, shoot him after he crashes into wall

A man was ambushed and shot dead in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said information at their disposal was that an unknown number of men in a silver car ambushed a man in a black Mercedes-Benz in Bamboo Lane.

The make of the silver car is unknown, Mbele said.

"A gun battle ensued between the [occupants of the] two vehicles. The black Mercedes hit [a] wall [in] Windsor Street and the driver, an unidentified African male, was shot by the occupants of the silver vehicles.

"He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and face. The silver vehicle fled the scene. A firearm was found in the deceased's vehicle," Mbele added.

Pinetown police are investigating a case of murder.

"The motive is unknown and subject to investigation," she added.

