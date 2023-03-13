40m ago

Gunmen attack cops on Limpopo road, free six awaiting trial prisoners in their custody

Tshepiso Motloung
One of the six prisoners who escaped on Monday.
  • Armed men attacked police officers who were transporting six awaiting trial prisoners in Limpopo.
  • The men freed the prisoners.
  • Police have warned that the awaiting trial prisoners are considered dangerous.

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a group of gunmen who ambushed police officers while they were transporting six awaiting trial prisoners, shot at them and set the prisoners free.

The awaiting trial prisoners are still at large and police have warned that they are considered dangerous.

It is unclear how many gunmen carried out the attack.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the incident occurred on the Vivo road, next to the first Schoemansdal turn-off outside Louis Trichardt.

"The police in Makhado have launched a massive manhunt for a group of heavily armed suspects who attacked and shot at police members [who were] transporting six awaiting trial prisoners and managed to free them this morning (Monday)," Mojapelo said. 

The gunmen took the six prisoners and sped off in a grey Mercedes-Benz and a white Toyota Bakkie.

Mojapelo said the prisoners were on their way from the Louis Trichardt Department of Correctional Services to the Senwabarwana Magistrate's Court.

The prisoners who escaped during the attack have been identified as Forward Shumba, 26, Shingirai Nyandome, 32, Brilliant Sibanda, 26, Erick Sithole, 35, Moses Zambara,32 and Alex Nkomo, 35.

Mojapelo said five of them were accused of aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The sixth was accused of cable theft.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, ordered the mobilisation of the necessary police resources, including the airwing, to hunt down the escapees and the gunmen.

"People are advised not to approach the suspects under any circumstances as they are considered dangerous, but must instead call the police," Mojapelo said.



