Gunmen flee with money, firearms after robbery in Krugersdorp

Zandile Khumalo
Four people are at large after robbing a cash van.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images

Four people are at large after robbing a cash van of an undisclosed amount of money at a filling station along Rustenburg Road in Krugersdorp on Wednesday morning.

They also stole two firearms belonging to the security guards.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a security guard was walking towards the ATM to load the money when one of the robbers fired a shot.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"The security guard was robbed of the money he was carrying as well as his firearm.

"The other security guard, who was seated in the vehicle, was also robbed of his firearm," said Netshiunda. 

He said the perpetrators fled the scene in two getaway vehicles, a Lexus and a Toyota Prado, both white in colour.



Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
