Gunmen flee with six BMWs, VWs in robbery at Gauteng dealership

A group of gunmen made off with six cars after robbing a dealership in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg on Monday.

The group allegedly stormed into the dealership and demanded vehicle keys at gunpoint.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the gunmen fled the scene with the vehicles, which included BMWs and Volkswagens.

READ | Cash-in-transit heists 'more violent and organised' - G4S concerned after SANDF member, cop arrested

Sello added that no shots were fired during the robbery.

Lenasia police opened a business robbery case for investigation.

"Anyone who may have information about this incident is requested to please contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111, and anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on MySaps App. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential," added Sello.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.