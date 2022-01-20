Gunmen on the run after shooting Eastern Cape cop outside his home

Police are hunting gunmen who shot Sergeant Lungisile Rasmani in Walmer, in the Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that Rasmani, 46, had just finished working on Wednesday evening. He was opening the gate of his residence when he was allegedly accosted by three unknown men, and shot in the back.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the men are alleged to have taken his service pistol and a cellphone.

"Sergeant Rasmani, who is attached to Humewood Port of Entry, was rushed to hospital, where he is reported to be in a critical condition," Netshiunda said.

The national commissioner of police, General Khehla Sitole, ordered an immediate mobilisation of the 72-hour activation plan in search of the men.

Netshiunda said cases of attempted murder and robbery with a firearm have been opened for investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the men should contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively, tip-offs can be relayed via the MYSAPS App, which can be downloaded on any smartphone.