Gunmen open fire at Cape Town taxi rank, man killed

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A man has been killed after gunmen fired shots at a group of taxi drivers at the Eindhoven taxi rank on Thursday in Delft, Cape Town. 

According to Western Cape police, reports indicate that two unidentified suspects approached the taxi rank and started firing shots at taxi drivers who were congregating at the rank.

"A 35-year-old man was fatally wounded in this incident," police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said. 

It is believed that the two suspects fled the scene. 

Rwexana said that a murder investigation had been opened by Delft police. 

Police have requested that anyone with more information to contact Delft police at 021 954 9011 and 082 522 2036; or Crime Stop at 0860 010 111. 

