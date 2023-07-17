37m ago

Share

Gunmen open fire on metro cops in Ekurhuleni, hit petrol tanker

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two Ekurhuleni Metro police were shot at by unknown gunmen.
Two Ekurhuleni Metro police were shot at by unknown gunmen.
Lerato Monyane

Two Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers were shot at by unknown gunmen on Monday morning.

The windscreen of the officers' vehicle had several bullet holes.

The bullets also pierced a petrol tanker in the process.

EMPD's spokesperson, Lerato Monyane, said the motorists opened fire on the officers, who had stopped a green Nissan Almera on the Snake Road off-ramp on the N12.

"The officers saw a green Nissan Almera, with four male occupants, and one male at the back sitting between two with his head facing down. The officers followed the green Nissan Almera as it off-ramped at Snake Road. The officers turned on their blue lights and stopped the vehicle," she said. 

ALSO READ | Heavily armed men tie up security guards, shoot cop in attempt to access Pretoria police building

There were no casualties.

The Nissan Almera driver fled the scene. 

Monyane said the scene had not yet been cleared and appealed to motorists to use alternative routes.

Metro Police shootout
Two Ekurhuleni Metro police were shot at by unknown gunmen.
EMPD officers shot
Two Ekurhuleni Metro police were shot at by unknown gunmen.

"Motorists are urged to use alternative roads, like Tom Jones Road and Putfontein off-ramps, as Snake Road is affected," she said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
empdgautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 4243 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 803 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.05
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.61
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.28
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.31
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
976.19
+1.1%
Palladium
1,301.75
+2.9%
Gold
1,952.85
-0.1%
Silver
24.86
-0.4%
Brent Crude
79.87
-1.9%
Top 40
71,989
-0.7%
All Share
77,254
-0.6%
Resource 10
63,801
-1.8%
Industrial 25
106,210
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,706
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo