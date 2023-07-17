Gunmen open fire on metro cops in Ekurhuleni, hit petrol tanker

Two Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers were shot at by unknown gunmen on Monday morning.

The windscreen of the officers' vehicle had several bullet holes.

The bullets also pierced a petrol tanker in the process.

EMPD's spokesperson, Lerato Monyane, said the motorists opened fire on the officers, who had stopped a green Nissan Almera on the Snake Road off-ramp on the N12.

"The officers saw a green Nissan Almera, with four male occupants, and one male at the back sitting between two with his head facing down. The officers followed the green Nissan Almera as it off-ramped at Snake Road. The officers turned on their blue lights and stopped the vehicle," she said.

There were no casualties.

The Nissan Almera driver fled the scene.

Monyane said the scene had not yet been cleared and appealed to motorists to use alternative routes.

"Motorists are urged to use alternative roads, like Tom Jones Road and Putfontein off-ramps, as Snake Road is affected," she said.