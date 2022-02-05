Gunmen open fire on tavern patrons in Soweto, killing 3 and injuring 4

Three people were killed and four others were injured when gunmen stormed into a tavern in Soweto and randomly opened fire on patrons.

The incident happened on Friday at about 21:00 in Protea South, Zone 7.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said reports from witnesses at the crime scene was that several suspects entered the tavern and started shooting randomly at patrons.

"Seven people were shot. Two died on the scene while the third died at the local clinic. The other four were taken to hospital for medical attention and they are reported to be in a stable condition.

"No one has been arrested yet and we are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to kindly contact our Crime Stop number, 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous," Muridili added.