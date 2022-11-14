Gunmen rob teachers, pupils attending overnight study session at KZN school

Gunmen robbed teachers and pupils at a Pietermaritzburg school over the weekend.

The pupils were attending an overnight study session at Georgetown High School.

The robbers made off with 20 cellphones and wallets.

A group of teachers and pupils were robbed at gunpoint while attending an overnight study session at Georgetown High School in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

It is alleged that three armed men accessed the premises after cutting the fence.

Police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said the gunmen took 20 cellphones and wallets.

A business robbery case is under investigation.

According to Education MEC Mbali Frazer, the gunmen held a security guard at gunpoint and demanded keys to the school's offices.

"The security guard and the educators refused to give the keys to the armed men, which led to the latter firing a series of gunshots as they shot at the padlocks in an attempt to open them.

"After several failed attempts to break the padlocks, the gunmen climbed over the wall to gain entry to the classrooms where the learners were busy with the study session. They robbed them of their cellphones and cash," Frazer said.

She said the pupils were "seriously traumatised by the incident".



"The community must help the police in identifying these criminals. We must remember that safety in schools is the responsibility of everyone in the community. If these criminals are not arrested, they will continue with their cruelty in our schools and in society," Frazer added.



