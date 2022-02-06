26m ago

Gunmen shoot KZN principal, wife dead at home

Nicole McCain
Gunmen have shot a KZN principal and his wife dead at home.
Gunmen have shot a KZN principal and his wife dead at home.

A KwaZulu-Natal school principal has been shot and killed, alongside his wife, in their home in St Faiths.

The 55-year-old was the principal of Maria Trost Junior Primary School in the Ugu District.

On Friday night, gunmen entered the home and shot the man, as well as his 45-year-old wife, said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

"They sustained gunshot wounds to the body and were declared dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unknown," added Gwala.

ALSO READ | KwaZulu-Natal security guard shot dead while responding to robbery, gun stolen

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu called for the police to "ensure that the culprits are apprehended through a careful and speedy investigation and all brought to justice".

He also called for further clarity on the circumstances surrounding the murder.

"The teaching profession is a noble one that must be protected and respected at all times. As we sympathise with his loved ones, we equally pray to God to grant everyone the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," said Mshengu.

