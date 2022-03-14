2h ago

Gunmen sought after Limpopo lecturer shot dead while jogging

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Professor Saber Tayob Mohammed was shot dead while jogging in Limpopo.
Twitter/@Abramjee

Police have launched a manhunt for the gunmen who killed a Limpopo lecturer while he was jogging in Polokwane on Sunday morning.

Professor Saber Tayob Mohammed, 51, was jogging on Munnik Avenue in Sterpark at around 06:30 when gunmen opened fire on him, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"The victim… was reportedly jogging when a white VW Polo drove past him and then made a U-turn. The said vehicle stopped next to him, and a passenger disembarked and shot the victim several times at point-blank [range]. The suspects quickly drove off from the scene," said Mojapelo.

Mohammed was a lecturer at the University of Limpopo and a qualified chartered accountant.

The motive for the murder was unknown, added Mojapelo.

Acting Limpopo police commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers has called on residents with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Warrant Officer Joseph Malebana on 072 492 9635.

