Gunmen storm Limpopo police station, steal guns and ammunition

A group of armed suspects stormed a Limpopo police station on Sunday night.

The perpetrators made off with guns and ammunition.

Following the robbery, the suspects allegedly robbed a shop and petrol station.

A group of armed men has stormed a Limpopo police station and held officers at gunpoint before making off with firearms and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the armed men had stormed the Malamulele police station around 23:00 on Sunday and held members at gunpoint in the Community Service Centre (CSC).

"Some members were forced into the back of a police van, while one member was ordered to unlock the safe where the suspects took R5 rifles, 9mm pistols, shotguns and an undisclosed [amount] of ammunition," she said.

Following the attack on the police station, the gang moved on to a local food outlet and a filling station in the vicinity, where they robbed the businesses of an undisclosed amount of cash, said Mathe.

Meanwhile, provincial police management has ordered the implementation of a 72-hour activation plan to apprehend the suspects.

Mathe said:

All role-players, including a multidisciplinary team consisting of crime scene experts and specialised units within the SAPS, are combing the scene and are in pursuit of the heavily armed men.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe and her management team visited the crime scene and have implemented the 72-hour activation plan.

Services at the police station were temporarily affected during the armed robbery, said Mathe.

"The SAPS can now confirm that the police station is now fully functional and accessible to members of the public."

