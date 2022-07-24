54m ago

Gunmen storm North West tavern, fire randomly at patrons before robbing them, shoot owner

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
Gunmen stormed a tavern in Jouberton, North West.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • Armed men stormed a tavern in Jouberton, North West, shot randomly at patrons and robbed them.
  • They also shot the owner in the stomach when he refused to open the cash register.
  • The men managed to steal an undisclosed sum of money and fled.

Police are hot on the heels of an armed gang of eight that stormed a tavern in Jouberton, North West, then fired randomly at patrons, robbed them, and later shot the owner in the stomach.

The owner was rushed to hospital where he is in a stable condition.

Spokesperson for the North West Police Colonel Adele Myburgh said the incident happened just before midnight on Saturday.

Myburgh said information at their disposal was that eight robbers entered a tavern in Extension 23, Jouberton.

"It is alleged that the suspects entered a tavern, threatened patrons and fired a few shots randomly, before robbing some of them [patrons] of their cellular phones.

"A 42-year-old tavern owner was instructed to open the cash register and upon refusing, he was shot in the stomach and admitted to a local hospital, where he is in a stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

"The robbers proceeded to break open a burglar [bar] door, leading into the owner's house and after a search, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled to a nearby field where they got into two vehicles, a white Toyota Quantum minibus and a white bakkie."

Myburgh said anyone with information that could assist the police with their investigation is contact the Investigating Officer, Warrant Officer Mangaliso Mosiea on Cell: 072 476 4679 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

"Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on the MySAPS App from smart phones," she said.

