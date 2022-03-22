1h ago

Gunmen who killed 6 people in Khayelitsha over the weekend still at large

Jenni Evans
PHOTO: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
  • The six victims were killed in Enkanini on Saturday. 
  • The area has been a no-go zone for many residents.
  • The police are already investigating another deadly shooting the previous week in Khayelitsha which claimed five lives. 

The gunmen who murdered six people in Khayelitsha on Saturday appear to have eluded the police so far. 

"Kindly be advised that there are no new developments. The investigation continues," Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said on Tuesday. 

"Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111." 

Two women and four men were ambushed in Lindela Road, Enkanini, which comprises shacks built on sand and dunes on the eastern edges of Khayelitsha. 

READ | Cops on the hunt for gunmen who killed 2 women, 4 men in Khayelitsha

Police were also investigating a shooting the previous week in Khayelitsha where five people were killed.  

Enkanini is a shack settlement and due for an upgrade as part of a longer-term project by the City of Cape Town. But for many it has become a no-go area.

It had also been the site of ongoing attempts at evicting newer residents who the City says were building on land set aside for utilities for the area. 

Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
