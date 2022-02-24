Gunmen wound Eskom guards at substation, steal their guns and cellphones

Three Eskom security guards were wounded by attackers at the Winterveld substation in Gauteng.

The injured guards were treated and discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Investigations around the matter are still under way.

Eskom security guards were wounded at the Winterveld substation on Sunday when gunmen attacked them, the power utility said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, two "static" security guards from the substation had been joined by two armed response security guards for a routine patrol and shortly after were attacked by four gunmen.

"The response security guards' shift ended at around 22:30 and were ready to leave the substation. They were then led by static security guards to the gate.

READ | Cops shot in Rosettenville on road to recovery and 'in high spirits', two more suspects arrested

"As the two security guards were about to get into the vehicle to drive off, four unknown suspects appeared in front of the four victims and began shooting randomly.

The statement added:

Three guards unfortunately suffered gunshot wounds, and their firearms and phones were stolen. The four suspects fled the scene and one of the static guards managed to call the control room and let them know of the incident.

The injured guards were rushed to the Legae Medical Clinic Hospital for treatment and were discharged on Tuesday.

Eskom's safety, health, environment, risk and quality manager in Gauteng, Kith Maitisa, said further investigations surrounding the matter would be handled by Eskom and the police.

Eskom also condemned the incident, saying the suspects involved in the shooting would be arrested and prosecuted.

In November 2020, an Eskom security officer was shot dead while patrolling in Soweto. In the same month, two attacks were reported.

The security guards were deployed to prevent theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact police at 08600 10111 or the Eskom Crime Line on 0800 11 27 22.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.