Guns, 'grenade' discovered in Cape Town home after police respond to domestic assault complaint

Officers investigating a gender-based violence complaint in Hanover Park made an unexpected discovery - a stash of arms.

The City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement Advance Programme officers cleared the area and called the police's bomb disposal unit in to assist.

The man who lives there was allegedly storing the firearms for gangsters.

A stash of firearms, which was allegedly being stored for gangsters, and a practice hand grenade were found in the shed of a Hanover Park man when cops stopped at his home to respond to a complaint that he had assaulted his wife, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.

Wayne Dyason, principal inspector of the City of Cape Town's law enforcement unit, said a woman stopped Law Enforcement Advance Programme (LEAP) officers to ask for help on Sunday.

She told them her mother's husband had assaulted her mother.

A case of malicious damage to property had previously been opened against him.

When the officers arrived at the home, the husband had already left the property.

"Information was then obtained that the suspect was storing firearms for gangsters. This led the officers to a shed on the property where they discovered a hand grenade inside," said Dyason.

The officers immediately secured the property and made sure everybody was a safe distance away from the explosive. They called the SA Police Service's bomb disposal unit.

READ | Police find hand grenade, shotgun and drugs after pulling over 'reckless' Durban driver

The officers declared it to be a practice grenade, which causes a high intensity flash and a loud bang, simulating the conditions of an explosive.

Comment was not immediately available from the police. Their comment will be added when it is available.

Dyason said the police would investigate the matter in terms of the Explosives Act.

The Law Enforcement Advance Programme focuses on stabilising crime in all hotspot areas of the Cape Flats.

The first 500 LEAP officers signed employment contracts with the City of Cape Town at the end of January and will be contracted until June 2023.

Their initial areas of focus are Delft, Khayelitsha Site C and Philippi, and Hanover Park, according to the Western Cape government.

The Western Cape Safety Plan envisages the deployment of officers to areas where crime is most prevalent, as part of its focus on increasing evidence-based policing resources on the ground.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.