Gupta, Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray wounded, son shot dead on N1 in Midrand

Well-known Bosasa and Gupta company liquidator Cloete Murray has been shot during a brazen attack at the Engen Big Bird 1 Stop, North in Midrand at the Newroad off-ramp on Saturday.



It is understood that Murray was with his son, Thomas, a legal advisor, at the time of the attack.

Thomas is said to have been fatally wounded, while his father was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed that they are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following the shooting incident.

“The two men, reportedly a father and son, were travelling together when their vehicle was shot at by unknown suspects. The son was fatally shot, while the father sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.”

The circumstances that led to the incident are unknown at this stage.



