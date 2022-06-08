Gupta extradition request set for swift start as NPA gears up for battle

Rajesh and Atul Gupta were arrested in Dubai last week, four months after Interpol issued a red notice on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Dubai police confirmed they had arrested the brothers on 2 June and referred to them as being "among South Africa's most wanted suspects".

The Guptas are expected to fiercely fight the State's attempts to compel their extradition.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is expected to request the extradition of Rajesh and Atul Gupta on fraud and money laundering charges as early as today – kicking off a process it hopes will result in them standing trial in South Africa.

Under the terms of the 2018 extradition treaty concluded between South Africa and the UAE, which was ratified by both countries last year, this request for extradition must be supported by information about each brother – as well as "a document from the judicial authorities" detailing the offences they stand accused of and the possible sentences they face.

Under the terms of the 2018 extradition treaty concluded between South Africa and the UAE, which was ratified by both countries last year, this request for extradition must be supported by information about each brother – as well as "a document from the judicial authorities" detailing the offences they stand accused of and the possible sentences they face.

Given that the Guptas have consistently maintained the cases bought against them by the State were politically motivated and scant on evidence, it is highly unlikely that they will not fiercely oppose any attempt by the NPA to seek their extradition.

The Investigating Directorate, then under the leadership of Hermione Cronje, successfully applied for Interpol red notices to be issued against Rajesh and Atul Gupta in relation to the alleged R24.9million precursor to the now notorious Estina Dairy Project "scam", which saw money intended to uplift poor black farmers allegedly being siphoned into a lavish Gupta family wedding at Sun City.

It is the State's case that the Free State Department of Agriculture paid R24.9 million to Nulane Investment, a company owned and controlled by former Transnet Board member and Gupta ally, Iqbal Sharma, for a fraudulent feasibility study for the Free State's flagship Mohoma Mobung project – the genesis of the Estina scam.



Despite the fact that Nulane Investment had no staff, the department secured a deviation from procurement rules to appoint it to perform the study on the basis that it had "special skills". It then subcontracted Deloitte, at a cost of R1.5 million, to conduct the feasibility study.

Nulane Investment subsequently changed the findings of the Deloitte-authored study to identify Paras – an Indian dairy farm allegedly linked to the Guptas – as the most suitable implementing partner for setting up a milk processing plant in Vrede, Free State.

And the Estina Dairy Project scam was born, as part of what the NPA contends was a deliberately orchestrated fraud.



In support of its case that the Gupta brothers and their wives then attempted to conceal that they had unlawfully benefitted from the Nulane scam, the NPA has argued in separate and ongoing asset preservation litigation that the proceeds of that alleged fraud was then transferred back and forth between Nulane Investment and several companies, two of which were controlled by Atul Gupta.

News24 has, however, learnt that the Guptas have sought further particulars about this alleged money laundering, for which they contend there is no evidential basis.



While they will undoubtedly attack the strength of the State's case against them – and point to former NPA head Shaun Abrahams' aborted efforts to prosecute them in relation to the Estina scam and attempted bribery of Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas – the Guptas are also expected to use the UAE-SA extradition as a basis to argue that their extradition must be refused.

Under the terms of that treaty, one of the mandatory bases upon which extradition would not be granted was "if the offence for which the extradition is requested is considered by the Requested Party as an offence of a political nature".



Extradition could also be refused "if there are substantial grounds for believing that a request for extradition for an ordinary criminal offence has been made for the purpose of prosecuting or punishing a person on account of that person's race, religion, nationality or political beliefs".

News24 has learnt that, in their efforts to dissuade Interpol from issuing red notices against them, the Guptas argued that they had been politically and racially targeted in South Africa – an argument that they are likely to repeat if and when this case is referred to the UAE's Appeal Court for a decision on whether the brothers can be extradited.



Crucially, while the UAE-SA treaty makes provision for the charges against the Guptas to potentially be modified after they are extradited, these modified charges must be "based on substantially the same facts contained in the extradition request and its supporting documents and punishable by the same maximum penalty; or a lesser penalty…"

And that appears to strongly suggest that the NPA will not be able to add any further unrelated charges against the Gupta brothers if and when they persuade the Appeal Court to grant their extradition request. Should the NPA succeed in obtaining the Gupta brothers' extradition in relation to the Nulane case, it will become an incredibly high-stakes prosecution– one that the State simply cannot afford to lose.

While the Guptas can potentially challenge an Appeal Court extradition ruling that goes against them in the Supreme Court, they will only be able to do so if they can prove that a serious error of law was committed.





