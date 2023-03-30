Gupta extradition: SA govt still waiting on update from UAE

The justice ministry is waiting for an update regarding the extradition of the Gupta brothers.

Atul and Rajesh were arrested last year in June.

Ronald Lamola has requested an urgent meeting with his counterpart in the UAE.

The justice and correctional services ministry says it is still waiting for an update from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) regarding the status of its application for the extradition of Rajesh and Atul Gupta.

In a statement, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said he was "concerned" that there had been no updates on the Gupta brothers' first court appearance and whether there would be a hearing on the application for extradition.

The Gupta brothers were arrested in Dubai in June last year.

"To date, the central authority has made various enquiries; the latest request is an urgent meeting between the two central authorities and the minister of justice and correctional services and his counterpart in the United Arab Emirates."

READ | Gupta extradition: SA has formally applied to UAE govt, Lamola and Batohi confirm

The ministry said it was pursuing the matter via diplomatic channels.

Speaking to reporters at the National Prosecuting Authority's inauguration ceremony of aspirant prosecutors on Thursday in Pretoria, the National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said the prosecution body and the ministry did "everything" to ensure that "every single box is ticked necessary for a successful prosecutions", and were waiting to hear what the position was.

"At the moment there is nothing we can do. It is all in the hands of authorities in the UAE… we are also anxious to understand what is going on, hence the request from the minister to engage with his counterparts in the UAE as soon as possible."