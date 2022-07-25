Gupta extradition: SA has formally applied to UAE govt, Lamola and Batohi confirm

South Africa has applied for the extradition of the Rajesh and Atul Gupta.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and NDPP Shamila Batohi confirmed this on Monday.

The Gupta brothers were arrested in June.

The formal application for the extradition of Rajesh and Atul Gupta from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been submitted to the country's central authority.

This was confirmed by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi during a briefing on Monday afternoon.

The Gupta brothers, referred to by the Dubai police as being "among South Africa's most wanted suspects", were arrested earlier in June.

South Africa had 60 days from the date of arrest to submit the formal extradition application in terms of the treaty between the two countries.

Batohi said the application, which was submitted in both English and Arabic, "addresses the general requirements for extradition which, if met, would allow the extradition to be granted under either the existing Extradition Treaty or the UN Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), or both".

"The submission of the formal application request for the arrest and extradition of the Gupta brothers is an important milestone in the NPA's commitment to hold accountable perpetrators of state capture and uphold the rule of law. It reaffirms our resolve to be the lawyers of the people and seek collective justice for our country," she said.

"As this process unfolds and the extradition application is heard in UAE courts, the NPA will continue to collaborate and support its counterparts in the UAE to ensure that the Gupta brothers are extradited to face justice in South Africa.

"Whereas this process could take several months, as the NPA, we will continue with our commitment to deliver for impact. The country demands this of us, and we are ready to keep moving to bring justice."