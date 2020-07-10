1h ago

add bookmark

Gupta investigation: Cwele wanted it to stop, former DG tells Zondo commission

Jeanette Chabalala
Siyabonga Cwele.
Siyabonga Cwele.
Marietjie Gericke
  • Former minister Siyabonga Cwele was allegedly opposed to the State Security Agency's investigation of the Gupta family. 
  • Cwele had allegedly said the investigation was not pursued bona fide.
  • The former SSA DG said Cwele did not instruct him to stop the investigation, but it was clear that he wanted it to stop.

Former State Security minister Siyabonga Cwele was allegedly opposed to the agency's investigation of the Gupta family, the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture heard on Friday.

Cwele had allegedly objected to the investigation, saying it was not pursued bona fide, but was rather being pursued by former head of intelligence Gibson Njenje, who was "protecting his business interests".

Testifying at the State Capture Inquiry on Friday, former director-general (DG) at the State Security Agency (SSA) Mzuvukile Maqetuka said although he does not recall Cwele instructing them to stop the investigation, "his utterances, interaction and gestures were that this must stop".

Several instances motivated the investigation. 

Information from US intelligence services and concerns about the family's involvement in the purchase of a uranium mine. A report that Fikile Mbalula, speaking during an NEC (national executive committee) meeting, raised that one of the Gupta brothers had informed him he would be offered a Cabinet post before he was officially told about it.

READ | Zondo commission: Ranjeni Munusamy drops bid to cross-examine witness

The NEC meeting, which took place in August 2011, saw members having a tense discussion about the influence of the Guptas."The issue of Mbalula we considered it a very serious national security issue," he told the commission."He was told by an outsider that he was going to be appointed. We said 'no'. The second one, was to protect [former] president [Jacob] Zuma because we said it will tarnish his relationship with his people.

"It will tarnish his [Zuma] name, and mind you, at that time, we did not have the depth of his relationship with these people but today, 2020, we can look back and say we were right, we were right to have alerted him and we were right to have said it will tarnish his name," Maqetuka said.

He said he and his intelligence colleagues, Njenje and Mo Shaik, had a meeting with Cwele in Cape Town in 2011, but the meeting did not yield results. 

He said in that meeting they were mostly "rambling" about the so-called conflict of interest regarding Njenje's business interests and the Guptas.

Curious

He said, until today, he was still curious about what business interests Cwele was referring to.

"When I saw that we were not being serious about the matter, I said to the minister that we would discuss the matter with the president… at that time I was very clear I am not going to get instructions from the minister on this investigation. We will report this matter with the president."

He said they approached the former president and told him about the contents of the investigation.

He added that Zuma told them in detail about his relationship with the Gupta family.

"The president was going along with the idea that the investigation was irregular," Maqetuka said. 

He said although Zuma did not instruct them to stop the investigation, his demeanour during the meeting made it clear that he wanted it to stop. 

Related Links
Zondo commission must tighten its belt, MPs say, after R700m spent
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo: 'We need something quite drastic to stop corruption'
FIRST TAKE | Unfit to govern: Popo Molefe and Raymond Zondo's scathing indictment of the ANC
Read more on:
zondo commission
Lottery
2 bag R172k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Falling pregnant isn't always as easy as it seems. Did you fall pregnant:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
right away, what a blessing!
52% - 403 votes
after a while, it took a few months
17% - 134 votes
only after a year or more of trying
31% - 244 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.75
(+0.34)
ZAR/GBP
21.15
(+0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.23)
ZAR/AUD
11.64
(+0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.08)
Gold
1798.10
(-0.29)
Silver
18.69
(+0.17)
Platinum
824.51
(-1.03)
Brent Crude
42.31
(-2.17)
Palladium
1963.01
(+0.92)
All Share
55417.89
(-0.66)
Top 40
51154.08
(-0.74)
Financial 15
10472.31
(+1.28)
Industrial 25
76134.69
(-1.67)
Resource 10
52483.78
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

13h ago

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo