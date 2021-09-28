Gupta-owned company added as accused in R25m Estina money laundering case

A representative of a company charged in the Estina dairy farm project failed to appear in the Bloemfontein Regional Court on Tuesday.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the co-director of Islandsite Investments.

The accused in the case face charges of fraud and money laundering.

Islandsite Investments, a company owned by the Gupta family, has been added to the R25 million fraud and money laundering case linked to the infamous Estina dairy farm project.



The company's co-director Ronica Ragavan, however, failed to appear in the Bloemfontein Regional Court on Tuesday as a "representative of the company, citing medical reasons", according to the Investigating Directorate.

"A warrant for her arrest has been issued but stayed by the court," Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said.

The matter was postponed to 8 October.

The other accused in the case are former Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma, Nulane Investment employee Dinesh Patel, former heads of the Free State Department of Rural Development Peter Thabethe and Limakatso Moorosi, and the department's former chief financial officer Seipati Dhlamini.

"The former government officials are also charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. The group is charged together with two companies, Nulane Investment 204 (Pty) Ltd and Islandsite Investments Pty Ltd."

The case relates to procurement fraud involving R24.9 million, paid between November 2011 and April 2012 by the Free State Department of Agriculture to Nulane Investment 204, a company owned and controlled by Sharma.

"From there the funds were diverted to Islandsite Investments 180 (Pty) Ltd (Islandsite). The R24.9m was purportedly paid to Nulane to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State province's flagship Mohoma Mobung project, on the basis that Nulane had unique skills to perform the work," Seboka said.

