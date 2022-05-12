Gupta-owned company directors approach SCA for leave to appeal ruling not allowing them to represent company

1h ago

Former Transnet board member and Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma during his appearance for a bail application at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on 7 June 2021.
PHOTO: Mlungusi Louw/Gallo Images, Volksblad
  • A lawyer representing Islandsite Investments 180 (Pty) Ltd asked the Free State High Court to postpone the restraint order matter. 
  • Advocate Mike Hellens SC says his clients have filed for leave to appeal the high court's judgment.
  • The lawyers will know on Friday if their application is successful or not. 

The directors of a Gupta-owned company in business rescue have filed for leave to appeal a judgment of the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein, which found that they had no standing to oppose a restraint order without the approval of the company's business rescue practitioners. 

On Thursday, lawyers representing the company directors asked the high court to postpone hearing arguments in the confirmation of the restraint order, granted in favour of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Investigating Directorate (ID) to restrain assets belonging to alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma, his company Nulane Investments 204 (Pty) Ltd and Islandsite Investments 180 (Pty) Ltd. 

According to the NPA, Islandsite belongs to Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives, Chetali and Arti Gupta.

The interim restraint order was granted in June 2021. The order allows a court to freeze the assets of a company. 

However, advocate Mike Hellens SC, representing Islandsite Investments, wants that interim order to be extended, and has asked for a postponement, pending a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) leave to appeal bid. 

The leave to appeal was filed on Thursday, Hellens told the court, adding that this meant the efficacy of the high court's order would be suspended. 

He said if the court were to hear arguments on Thursday, it would mean the "door is shut" for his clients. 

"As a matter of law, this matter cannot continue because we are entitled to go to the SCA," he said. 

But advocate Geoff Budlender SC, for the ID, said the application for a postponement should be dismissed. 

He said the contemplated appeal to the SCA "lacks foundation and merit". 

Bundler also said NDPP is requesting international cooperation for Sharma's bank records. 

The court is expected to deliver its verdict on Friday morning. 

News24 previously reported that, in August, the high court ruled that Islandsite's directors, including Gupta business associate Ronica Ragavan, had "no standing" to oppose the restraint order. 

It said that business rescue practitioners Kurt Knoop and Johan Kloppers were the only ones who could represent the group. 

Ragavan then applied for leave to appeal the decision in the high court, but failed. They have now approached the SCA.  

According to the spokesperson for the ID, Sindisiwe Seboka, arguments in the confirmation of the restraint order, which were supposed to be argued on Thursday and Friday, applied to assets in South Africa, which include all property of Islandsite, Sharma and his wife Tarina Patel-Sharma, and any property held by Sharma's companies, including two registered in the United Arab Emirates.

Sharma's assets, which form part of the curator's inventory, include his Sandton home, valued at over R12 million. 

Seboka said:

The property was featured on a lifestyle television programme, Top Billing, and is owned through a UAE-registered company, Issar Global. Other assets include movable property valued at R500 000 and a R1.3 million sectional title home in Sandton.

Meanwhile, properties owned by a Gupta-owned company, which form part of the inventory, include a house worth R21 million in Constantia, near Cape Town, and a R12 million house in Saxonwold, she said.


Read more on:
