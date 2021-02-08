1h ago

add bookmark

Guptas' naturalisation: Public Protector finds Gigaba was in breach of Executive Members' Ethics Code

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.
Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.
Bloomberg/Getty Images
  • Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka investigated an alleged violation of the Executive Members' Ethics Code and the SA Citizenship Act by former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.
  • In 2018, it emerged that Gigaba had approved the early naturalisation of Ajay Gupta's family, despite Ajay refusing to let go of his Indian citizenship.
  • She said the director-general must consider taking action against officials who were involved in the naturalisation of the Guptas. 

The Public Protector's office has ordered the director-general of home affairs to take action against department officials involved in the naturalisation of Ajay Gupta and his family for their failure to exercise due diligence by verifying the accuracy of the information contained in the motivation for early naturalisation.

Acting Public Protector advocate  Kholeka Gcaleka investigated an alleged violation of the Executives Members' Ethics Code and the SA Citizenship act by former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.

The investigation followed two complaints lodged in terms of the Executive Members' Ethics Act by Democratic Alliance MP Haniff Hoosen and Economic Freedom Fighters MP Floyd Shivambu between November 2017 and March 2018.

In his complaint, Hoosen alleged that Gigaba failed to comply with the provisions of Section 5(9)(b) of the South African Citizenship Act and, in doing so, violating the Executive Members' Ethics Code. The legislation requires the minister of home affairs to "within 14 days after the commencement of the sittings of Parliament in each year" to table in Parliament the names of persons granted South African citizenship "under exceptional circumstances…"

Shivambu, on the other hand, alleged that Gigaba abused the provisions of the South African Citizenship Amendment Act when he granted his acquaintances – the Gupta family – early naturalisation. He further alleged that "on the 6th of March 2018, Gigaba called a press conference to continue spreading fabrications and dishonesties regarding the Guptas' citizenship status. Gigaba together with the DG of home affairs told the media that Mr Atul and Mr Ajay Gupta are not citizens of South Africa".

In 2018, it emerged that Gigaba had approved the early naturalisation of Ajay Gupta's family despite Ajay refusing to let go of his Indian citizenship. Gigaba had on a number of occasions publicly stated that Atul Gupta is not a South African citizen, only to correct himself and say that Atul is a citizen, and it is Ajay Gupta who has not been naturalised.

READ | Gigaba was 'incorrect' to naturalise Guptas, committee finds

Gcaleka's 58-page report released on Monday, stated that Gigaba exercised his discretion and did not abuse his power in the process.

"Nonetheless, I find that the failure by the officials of the department to exercise due diligence and verify the accuracy of the information contained in the motivation which was relied upon by the former minister amounts to maladministration and [is] in violation of Section 195(1)(f) of the Constitution, 1996 and regulation C4.9 of the Public Service Regulations, 2001," the report stated.

With regards to Gigaba failing to table the names in Parliament of persons who were granted South African citizenship under exceptional circumstances, Gcaleka found Gigaba in breach of the Executive Members' Ethics Code.

She said the director-general must consider taking action against officials who were involved in the naturalisation of Ajay Gupta and his family, "for their failure to exercise due diligence by verifying the accuracy of the information contained in the motivation for early naturalisation which was relied upon by the former minister in approving and granting the certificates for naturalisation to Mr Ajay Gupta and family," she said.

READ MORE | Malusi Gigaba: 'I hold no grudges and still have a future in the ANC'

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
home affairsajay guptamalusi gigabapublic protectorgupta family
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 310 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 379 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 1830 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.98
(-0.42)
ZAR/GBP
20.51
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
18.02
(-0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.47
(-0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.21)
Gold
1820.28
(+0.18)
Silver
27.12
(-0.29)
Platinum
1153.39
(+1.95)
Brent Crude
59.54
(0.00)
Palladium
2360.49
(+0.80)
All Share
65197.75
(+1.41)
Top 40
59801.26
(+1.57)
Financial 15
12368.10
(-1.75)
Industrial 25
87531.79
(+0.85)
Resource 10
63146.46
(+3.97)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo