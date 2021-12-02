Gwarube elected as DA's deputy chief whip

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube has been elected as the party's deputy chief whip.

Her predecessor, Jacques Julius, remains one of the party's 12 whips.

Annelie Lotriet remains the caucus chairperson.

The DA parliamentary caucus elected Siviwe Gwarube as its deputy chief whip on Thursday.

Gwarube, the party's spokesperson who also serves on the Portfolio Committee on Health, has been elected as one of the DA's 12 whips.

She replaces Jacques Julius.

The DA had its mid-term caucus election on Thursday.

Natasha Mazzone remains the chief whip, which is appointed by the leader of the caucus, party leader John Steenhuisen.

"I would like to congratulate Siviwe on her election and look forward to a great term working together," Mazzone said in a statement.

"The DA caucus has full confidence that she will serve in this position with the same distinction as she is doing in her capacity as shadow minister of health as well as national spokesperson."

She also thanked Julius for his tenure.

"I am pleased to have been elected as the deputy chief whip in Parliament following our internal caucus election today," Gwarube tweeted.

"Looking forward to working hard to make Parliament the centre of the people's business. There's so much more that the national legislature can be doing for SA."

Annelie Lotriet remains the caucus chairperson, with Désirée van der Walt as her deputy.

Cathy Labuschagne also remains the DA's leader in the National Council of Provinces.

Chris Hunsinger is the caucus treasurer.

Apart from Julius, the other whips are Willem Faber, Werner Horn, Hunsinger, Chantel King, Dean Macpherson, Solly Malatsi, Erik Marais, Joe McGluwa, Leon Schreiber and Annette Steyn.

At the start of Thursday's National Assembly plenary, Mazzone announced Gwarube's election.

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli congratulated her.

"That's adding more responsibility to your hands. Good," he said.

"We hope you keep orderly, right? To lead by example," he added, to laughs.

Gwarube was also congratulated from across the aisle.

During the debate on gender-based violence in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu also congratulated Gwarube on her election.

"We wish her well, and we are here to support her whenever possible. As women, we have to support each other, one way or another, sometimes irrespective of our political differences. We need to rise as women and support each other."

