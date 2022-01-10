10m ago

add bookmark

Gwede Mantashe pays tribute to late Emalahleni mayor Linah Malatjie

accreditation
Balise Mabona
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe is addressing the mourners during the funeral service of the late Emalahleni Local Municipality mayor, Linah Malatjie, and her husband Esau Malatjie at Puma Stadium in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe is addressing the mourners during the funeral service of the late Emalahleni Local Municipality mayor, Linah Malatjie, and her husband Esau Malatjie at Puma Stadium in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.
Balise Mabona
  • Emalahleni mayor Linah Malatjie and her husband Esau were killed in a car crash last Sunday.
  • The couple were buried in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga on Sunday.
  • Mineral Resouces Minister Gwede Mantashe was one of several high-ranking ANC members in attendance at the funeral.

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe has heaped praise on the late mayor of Emalahleni Local Municipality, Linah Malatjie, saying she was a distinctive leader who always attended government events.

Mantashe was addressing mourners at Puma Stadium in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga on Sunday during the joint funeral of Linah and her late husband, Esau Malatjie. He also applauded Esau for allowing Linah to attend the events over the years.

"Every time we came here to deliver something, comrade Linah was there," said Mantashe.

"Mpumalanga is a difficult province. You come here to deliver a clinic built by the mines, but the mayor does not arrive. I have never experienced that with comrade Linah. She was a soldier who died in her boots."

Linah and Esau Malatjie died together on 2 January in a car crash between KwaMhlanga and Emalahleni at around 22:30, when the couple's car collided with a Ford Ranger bakkie. Linah was 60-years-old at the time of her death, while Esau was 66.

The family members of the late mayor of Emalahleni
The family members of the late mayor of Emalahleni Local Municipality Linah Malatjie and her husband Esau Malatjie listen to proceedings during the funeral service at Puma Stadium in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.

According to the obituary distributed at the funeral, Esau was a priest who served in the St Engenas Zion Christian Church's Tushanang Temple for a number of years.

Mantashe also used the opportunity to appeal to ANC members to fight corruption and refrain from forming factions within the party. He urged the public and ANC members not to use the Zondo Commission report as a tool to settle political scores.

Linah and Esau are survived by three sons and a daughter and 10 grandchildren.

READ | Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie and her husband killed in car accident

A tribute letter from their daughter, Kgaugelo Malatjie, was read during the funeral service proceedings by George Maila. In the letter, Kgaugelo said she never thought that she would one day bury both her parents simultaneously.

"Knowing that I will never receive phone calls from both of you has shred me into pieces," said Kgaugelo.

: Law enforcement and government officials carry t
Law enforcement and government officials carry the casket of the late Emalahleni Local Municipality mayor Linah Malatjie to a hearse.

Linah was a school teacher by profession who also worked as a deputy principal at Elukhanyisweni Secondary School for 14 years, according to the obituary. The obituary also stated that Linah faced unnamed challenges in the ANC in 2006, which saw the party suspending her membership for five years.

She continued to serve the community and was appointed as programme manager by one of the main contractors at Kusile Power Station, stated the obituary.

When her ANC membership suspension lapsed, she was appointed as a deputy manager for the disaster management centre at Nkangala District Municipality. 

Addressing the mourners at the funeral, ANC Women's League president, Bathabile Dlamini, described Linah as a very strong woman.

"It is not nice being suspended from the ANC ... it's painful," said Dlamini.

"But comrade Linah opened the door for community work. The ANC does not dump its people. It gives you a second chance."

Linah and Esau were laid to rest at Pretoria Memorial Park Cemetery in Emalahleni.

The funeral was also attended by, among other dignitaries, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.    

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
linah malatjiegwede ­mantashempumalanga
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.62
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.21
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.75
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,797.04
0.0%
Silver
22.37
0.0%
Palladium
1,936.50
0.0%
Platinum
961.50
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
81.75
-0.3%
Top 40
67,251
-0.3%
All Share
73,940
-0.3%
Resource 10
72,063
+0.8%
Industrial 25
93,743
-1.1%
Financial 15
15,311
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo