Gwede Mantashe pays tribute to late Emalahleni mayor Linah Malatjie

Emalahleni mayor Linah Malatjie and her husband Esau were killed in a car crash last Sunday.

The couple were buried in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

Mineral Resouces Minister Gwede Mantashe was one of several high-ranking ANC members in attendance at the funeral.

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe has heaped praise on the late mayor of Emalahleni Local Municipality, Linah Malatjie, saying she was a distinctive leader who always attended government events.



Mantashe was addressing mourners at Puma Stadium in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga on Sunday during the joint funeral of Linah and her late husband, Esau Malatjie. He also applauded Esau for allowing Linah to attend the events over the years.

"Every time we came here to deliver something, comrade Linah was there," said Mantashe.

"Mpumalanga is a difficult province. You come here to deliver a clinic built by the mines, but the mayor does not arrive. I have never experienced that with comrade Linah. She was a soldier who died in her boots."

Linah and Esau Malatjie died together on 2 January in a car crash between KwaMhlanga and Emalahleni at around 22:30, when the couple's car collided with a Ford Ranger bakkie. Linah was 60-years-old at the time of her death, while Esau was 66.

News24 Balise Mabona

According to the obituary distributed at the funeral, Esau was a priest who served in the St Engenas Zion Christian Church's Tushanang Temple for a number of years.

Mantashe also used the opportunity to appeal to ANC members to fight corruption and refrain from forming factions within the party. He urged the public and ANC members not to use the Zondo Commission report as a tool to settle political scores.

Linah and Esau are survived by three sons and a daughter and 10 grandchildren.

READ | Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie and her husband killed in car accident

A tribute letter from their daughter, Kgaugelo Malatjie, was read during the funeral service proceedings by George Maila. In the letter, Kgaugelo said she never thought that she would one day bury both her parents simultaneously.

"Knowing that I will never receive phone calls from both of you has shred me into pieces," said Kgaugelo.

News24 Balise Mabona

Linah was a school teacher by profession who also worked as a deputy principal at Elukhanyisweni Secondary School for 14 years, according to the obituary. The obituary also stated that Linah faced unnamed challenges in the ANC in 2006, which saw the party suspending her membership for five years.

She continued to serve the community and was appointed as programme manager by one of the main contractors at Kusile Power Station, stated the obituary.

When her ANC membership suspension lapsed, she was appointed as a deputy manager for the disaster management centre at Nkangala District Municipality.

Addressing the mourners at the funeral, ANC Women's League president, Bathabile Dlamini, described Linah as a very strong woman.

"It is not nice being suspended from the ANC ... it's painful," said Dlamini.

"But comrade Linah opened the door for community work. The ANC does not dump its people. It gives you a second chance."

Linah and Esau were laid to rest at Pretoria Memorial Park Cemetery in Emalahleni.

The funeral was also attended by, among other dignitaries, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.