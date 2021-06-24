'Had we not achieved constitutional development there would be war': Buthelezi on Zulu royal conflict

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said had South Africa's democracy not developed, there would be war among the Zulu royals.

He said battle lines in the conflict for the throne had been drawn.

He denied preventing King Misuzulu from seeing his sister, instead saying their legal battles prevented a meeting.

The traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said had South Africa's democracy not developed as much as it has, there would be war among the royals.



"The matter is of such a serious nature that, had we not achieved this stage of constitutional development as a country, it is clear there would be war," he said on Thursday.

Buthelezi was updating the media on developments in the court dispute for the throne that is being contested by Queen Sibongile Dlamini and her two daughters in the Pietermartizburg High Court.

"It appears that the battle lines in this conflict have been drawn. We felt, therefore, that the nation should be informed so that they might judge for themselves who is right and who is wrong in this conflict."

He said King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, Prince Philemon ka Tshelendoda ka Dinuzulu and himself met with lawyers at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace on Wednesday to be interviewed and prepare their responding affidavits.



"Through that process, we have had sight of the contents of the supporting affidavits for this court action, including the affidavits of Princess Thembi and others which were submitted to the premier of KZN.

"In those affidavits, His Majesty King Misuzulu keZwelithini is consistently referred to as 'Prince Misuzulu', and it is made quite clear that he is not considered to be king of the Zulu nation."

Buthelezi said the papers also "averred that Prince Simakade Zulu is the rightful heir to the throne".

"The premier is requested to provide the same level of security to Prince Simakade as is provided to His Majesty King Misuzulu."

He added in light of the litigation, King Misuzulu "was compelled to decline travelling to KwaKhethomtandayo Royal Palace yesterday to meet with Princess Nombuso, who is among those contesting his authority".

"As the matter is sub judice, the law prevents such meeting from taking place."

Meeting

Buthelezi said he thereafter received a message from Princess Thembi accusing him of preventing King Misuzulu from meeting with his sister, Princess Nombuso.



"She implied that I am separating the two and questions my motive in doing so, as though I am the reason for the friction in the royal family.

"It is quite strange that Princess Thembi is unable to see that the public comments and the actions of the handful of people whom the media refer to as 'the royal rebels' are themselves the cause of the tension in the royal family."

He added it was his duty as the traditional prime minister to "navigate the way towards stability, unity and allegiance to the king".

"I am fulfilling that duty, despite severe opposition. I question how I can be accused of preventing the king from seeing his siblings, as has been claimed, when these siblings openly deny that he is their king."