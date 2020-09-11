43m ago

add bookmark

Hair ad row: SAHRC to probe advertising industry after meeting with Clicks

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) announced on Friday that it will launch an inquiry into the advertising industry relating to racism.

This comes after a TRESemmé advert on Clicks' website depicted natural black hair as "dry and damaged", which drew widespread criticism and inspired nationwide protests by the EFF.

The SAHRC met with the management of Clicks on Friday.

READ | Clicks hair advert: senior exec resigns, TRESemmé to be removed from shelves, employees suspended

"During the engagement with Clicks, it emerged clearly that structural racism continues to hinder the industry more broadly," said spokesperson Buang Jones in a statement. 

"[T]he Commission's Gauteng Provincial Office will together with the KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape Offices convene an inquiry into the advertising industry, advertising standards and their adherence to human rights in an endeavour to address structural racism in the industry."

Meanwhile, Unilever South Africa said it was shocked to discover that it had supplied images for a TRESemmé advert that portrayed black hair as inferior."This was racist and we apologise unreservedly," said Unilever SA, which licenses TRESemmé products, in a statement on Friday."At the same time, we began reviewing all the marketing campaigns and images in our South Africa portfolio to make sure they match our commitment to celebrate all beauty and promote diversity and inclusion," it added.

The Commission said during the meeting, Clicks' CEO Vikesh Ramsunder explained how the advertisement had landed on the group's website and measures that were now put in place to prevent the same incident from happening again in the future. 

ALSO READ |Clicks commits to increase spending on SMMEs and local products after meeting with govt

The retailer also informed the Commission on on-going transformation training for its staff, including management. The CEO also made an undertaking to engage suppliers on the company's transformation agenda, to avoid future insensitive adverts. 

"The Commission’s Chairperson, Adv. Bongani Majola, stressed to Clicks that the nature of the advert on Clicks’ website, together with others in the retail industry, is inconsistent with the constitutional objectives of South Africa, transformation and efforts to promote social cohesion." 

Clicks has also put the matter to bed with EFF following their meeting on Thursday

The party also had a separate meeting with Unilever. 

Following its meeting with the retailer, EFF announced that both parties agreed that Clicks will donate a minimum of 50 000 sanitary towels(pads), 50 000 santisers and masks to rural and informal settlements identified by the party. 

EFF also said it would work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that agent provocateurs involved in the vandalism of Clicks stores are brought to book. 

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail and Sesona Ngqakamba

Related Links
Clicks protest: EFF MP among 10 arrested for destruction of property
The EFF and its 'politics of disruption': How does it benefit the party? - Analysts give their take
EFF opens criminal case against woman who pointed gun at members during Port Elizabeth mall scuffle
Read more on:
clickssahrceffprotests
Lottery
4 players bag R91k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2388 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 528 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 6040 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2377 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.75
(+0.48)
ZAR/GBP
21.44
(+0.83)
ZAR/EUR
19.83
(+0.65)
ZAR/AUD
12.20
(+0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.79)
Gold
1948.66
(+0.26)
Silver
26.92
(+0.41)
Platinum
939.00
(+1.95)
Brent Crude
39.71
(-1.79)
Palladium
2316.00
(+1.66)
All Share
56157.84
(+0.36)
Top 40
51787.85
(+0.50)
Financial 15
10226.03
(-1.73)
Industrial 25
75059.06
(+0.68)
Resource 10
56227.66
(+1.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo