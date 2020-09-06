Hair advert row: EFF threatens to shut down Clicks stores on Monday

EFF threatens to shut down Clicks stores across the country from Monday.

This comes in the wake of an offensive hair advert by Clicks South Africa.

The political party had recently given Clicks a list of demands to meet within 24 hours.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has issued a new directive to "fighters and ground forces" to nationally shut down Clicks outlets in South Africa.

"We are issuing a new directive, Clicks South Africa from tomorrow, 7th of September, you must close all your stores around South Africa up until Friday, 12 September.

READ | Clicks advert row: Customers fume over depicting natural black hair as 'dry, damaged'

"Fighters, tomorrow all of us in the morning, we are reporting to the nearest Clicks store to ensure that the directive of the EFF is implemented," EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said in a video statement on Sunday.



The command is very clear, tomorrow and for the rest of the week, I will report @Clicks_SA Mall of the North in Polokwane at 9am with my ”DRY & DAMAGED HAIR.” #EFFMustRise pic.twitter.com/Or3519j8MO — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 6, 2020

This comes after a Clicks advert went viral on Friday.



The hair advert, which sparked outrage, included pictures of four women - two black and two white.

News24 earlier reported that the advert described the hair of the two black women as "dry and damaged" and "frizzy and dull", while the images depicting the white women's hair were described as "fine and flat hair" and "normal hair".

READ | Women show off their natural 'crowns' in rallying cry against offensive Clicks advert

The political party had recently given Clicks a list of demands to meet within 24 hours.

According to the Citizen, the EFF demanded that Clicks publicly list the names of all the directors and employees involved in the commissioning of the said advert.

In addition, the political party demanded that all people involved in the commissioning of the advert in question, whether they be employees of Clicks or independent contractors, be dismissed with immediate effect, and also to publicly list the names of the service providers or contractors who commissioned the advert in question.

Lastly, that the contracted company, which commissioned the advert, must have its contract terminated with immediate effect.

The EFF demanded that the above be executed within the next 24 hours, with confirmation to be put in writing.

News24 has reached out to the Clicks group for comment.

Comment will be added once it is received.