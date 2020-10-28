Half-naked body of girl, 6, who went to buy sweets, found in bushes

Vulindlela police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a six-year-old girl, who left her home to go to the shops, was found half naked in the bushes.

It's believed that Inathi Abukwe Mhlahlo had left to buy a packet of sweets and crisps on Monday, and that she didn't return home.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said that Mhlahlo's half-naked body was found next to a road in NU 8, Mdantsane, in East London, that evening.

Reports stated that she had stab wounds to her neck.

"It is alleged that she was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, but died on arrival," said Tonjeni.

No arrests have been made.

Eastern Cape police urged anyone who might be able to assist them with information about the murder to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Lusanda Nkatazo, on 082 334 8028 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.