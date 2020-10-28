1h ago

add bookmark

Half-naked body of girl, 6, who went to buy sweets, found in bushes

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File, iStock)
(File, iStock)

Vulindlela police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a six-year-old girl, who left her home to go to the shops, was found half naked in the bushes.

It's believed that Inathi Abukwe Mhlahlo had left to buy a packet of sweets and crisps on Monday, and that she didn't return home.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said that Mhlahlo's half-naked body was found next to a road in NU 8, Mdantsane, in East London, that evening.

Reports stated that she had stab wounds to her neck.

"It is alleged that she was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, but died on arrival," said Tonjeni.

No arrests have been made.

Eastern Cape police urged anyone who might be able to assist them with information about the murder to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Lusanda Nkatazo, on 082 334 8028 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Orange Farm child murder suspect Pontsho Mohlanka abandons bail application
KwaZulu-Natal man allegedly beats 19-year-old mother of his child to death
Tulbagh murder: Angry residents attempt to attack alleged child killer in court
Read more on:
eastern capeeast londoncrime
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 9742 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 10929 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.32
(-0.90)
ZAR/GBP
21.19
(-0.46)
ZAR/EUR
19.20
(-0.65)
ZAR/AUD
11.53
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.05)
Gold
1881.10
(-1.20)
Silver
23.43
(-3.54)
Platinum
875.00
(+0.11)
Brent Crude
41.09
(+1.96)
Palladium
2253.50
(-2.80)
All Share
52308.14
(-3.28)
Top 40
47930.58
(-3.29)
Financial 15
10026.43
(-4.54)
Industrial 25
72862.13
(-1.98)
Resource 10
48131.41
(-4.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo