Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: Death toll climbs to 17

Seventeen people have now died after being diagnosed with diarrhoeal disease in Hammanskraal.

This is according to an update from the Gauteng health department on Wednesday morning.

The department added that there were currently 165 patients at Jubilee District Hospital, and that 18 had been transferred to other facilities in Tshwane.

Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the number of laboratory-confirmed cholera cases was now 29.

"The department continues to urge people to ensure proper hand hygiene, which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap or alcohol-based sanitiser before handling food and after using the toilet," Modiba said.

He advised the public to report to their nearest health facility if they had diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps or dehydration symptoms so they could get medical treatment.

On Tuesday, health experts raised concerns about the ongoing cholera outbreak in southern Africa.

They said there was a high possibility of the continued importation of cases to South Africa.

The experts warned families to avoid one-handwash bowl practices in water-scarce areas after funerals.

While there have not been special burial practices recommended for people who died of choloera, people have been urged not to touch the corpses.