'Hands off Zuma', says Magashule amid former president's defiance of ConCourt order

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule reacted defensively in an effort to deflect questions about Jacob Zuma's defiance of the State Capture Inquiry, saying the former president should not be suspended from the party for what he believes in.

"Leave president Zuma alone," Magashule said when asked about the ANC's reaction to Zuma's statement that he would defy a Constitutional Court order to appear in front of the Zondo Commission.

"He is not defying," Magashule told journalists, "just leave him".

"What is the problem? What has Zuma done now?"

Magashule spoke to a huddle of journalists in front of the house of the late SACP stalwart, Rebecca Kotane, in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Wednesday afternoon, where he went to pay his respects.

"President Zuma is president Zuma, I can't talk on behalf of president Zuma," Magashule said.

"President Zuma is a South African, he has his own rights, you can't want me to talk on behalf of president Zuma."

