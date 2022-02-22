Hani killer's parole: Lawyer asks ConCourt to apply principle of ubuntu in considering appeal

Janusz Walus gunned down SACP secretary-general Chris Hani in April 1993.

Multiple ministers of correctional services have refused to grant Walus parole.

On Tuesday, his lawyer has argued that denying his client parole is "cruel and inhumane".

The lawyer representing Janusz Walus, who gunned down SACP leader Chris Hani nearly three decades ago, has argued that the decision not to grant his client parole has become "cruel, inhumane and a degrading punishment".

Advocate Roelof du Plessis, representing Walus, said the Constitutional Court was the only court that could "assist" Walus.

Walus wants the apex court to review the decision by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on 16 March 2020 not to approve his release on parole.

His lawyer said the decision not to release Walus on parole infringed on his constitutional rights. He said if the decision did not change, he would never be granted parole.

Du Plessis said nobody he was aware of had been incarcerated for this long, and, therefore, there should be a point when a person should be placed on parole.

"We submit that the minister, simply because of the political fallout, is never going to make a decision here," Du Plessis said.

"He is never going to make a decision to put the applicant on parole, and therefore, the only party or entity that is going to come and will come to the assistance of the applicant in this matter will be this court."

Political appointees

He said in other courts, the parole decision had always been referred back to the minister, but the minister would "come with new reasons".

He also said the ministers were political appointees placed in their positions by the ANC, who is an alliance partner of the SACP, and "it simply makes it difficult for any minister to make this decision."

He said to refer the matter back to the minister would mean "we are going to be back in this court again in two to three years' time."

"If I was in this position as a minister, I would not have made the decision. The political fallout would be too much."

Justice Zoliswa Mhlantla asked whether the court was in a position to step in and substitute the minister's decision if the restorative justice process had been done.

Du Plessis said the restorative justice process had been finalised, adding that his client had apologised to Hani's wife and the South African Communist Party.

He said Walus had also written letters to Hani's wife, who "refuses to speak to the applicant further".

"There is nothing the applicant can do further pertaining to that process and that is recognised by the minister, otherwise the minister would have raised that as a further ground for not granting parole," he said.

"He has sincere remorse, and in South Africa, we have the principle of ubuntu, which [is] not applied in Western countries, which is a salutary principle. If one applies ubuntu in this matter, the outcome should be in favour of the applicant, and we request you [the apex court] to do so," Du Plessis added.

He said Hani's wife had indicated that she "will not forgive him, there will not be forgiveness".

Walus assassinated Hani on 10 April 1993. He was initially sentenced to death for the murder but later had that sentence commuted to life behind bars. He first became eligible for parole in 2005, after serving 13 years and four months of his life sentence.

News24 previously reported that Walus has been applying for parole since 2011 – and has been denied every time.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.