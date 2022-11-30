38m ago

Hani's widow wants Walus parole judgment rescinded and case heard anew by Judge Zondo

  • Chris Hani's widow and the SACP have applied to the Constitutional Court to rescind its decision to give Janusz Walus parole.
  • In her affidavit, Limpho Hani says she was not "treated fairly by the court" because she contends her submissions were not considered.
  • A constitutional law expert told News24 it will be hard for the judgment to be rescinded.

Chris Hani's widow wants the Constitutional Court to rescind its decision to give murderer Janusz Walus parole, but this will be a tall order a law expert told News24. 

Limpho Hani and the South African Communist Party (SACP) have applied to the Constitutional Court to rescind its decision to give Walus parole. They want the case to be heard anew at a date to be determined by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. 

Last week, the apex court ruled that Walus be released from Kgosi Mampuru prison in Tshwane within 10 working days, after he had served his sentence for Hani's 1993 murder.  

On Tuesday, correctional services said an inmate stabbed Walus. He is in a stable condition after receiving treatment in prison.  

READ | Blood spills on eve of ANC-led protest against release of Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus

On Wednesday, members of the ANC, SACP and Cosatu staged a protest outside the prison. Organisers said they wanted to express their anger and dissatisfaction that Walus was set to be released.

In her court papers, Hani argues that she was not "treated fairly by the court". She also says the judgment had "a patent error" because her submissions were not fully examined. She said only applications by Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola and Walus were fully considered. 

She said the court "lacked independence" by not evaluating her submissions.  

In her affidavit, Hani said the decision by the court to grant Walus parole by taking the power away from Lamola was an error.

She said Walus' South African citizenship was revoked in 2016, and the court should have considered this before granting the parole. 

"This Court denied the Minister an opportunity to deal with the most important aspect of parole in the present case, being the fact that the first respondent's citizenship has been revoked.

She added:

Given the importance, the citizenship status on parole matters, and the fact that the status of the first respondent has never been fully canvassed before this Court and less or no information is placed before this Court… The Minister is incapable of releasing the applicant on day parole and/or imposing parole conditions on him in circumstances where his release from prison to serve parole in South Africa shall itself be an offence. 

Earlier this week, Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said Walus had been granted citizenship so he could serve his parole here and not in his native Poland. 

Constitutional law expert Professor Pierre de Vos said it was hard for the judgment to be rescinded.

"Right now, it will be hard to say, but it will all depend on the arguments they bring. They have to bring something that is plausible for it to be successful." 

Walus' lawyer, Julian Knight declined to comment on the application. 

