'Happy' Orderick Lucas watched cartoons hours before his disappearance, court hears

Eon Adams says Orderick Lucas' mother told him to give the child to murder-accused Melvin Volkwyn.

He testified that he had seen the accused looking "wild and pale" the following day.

Volkwyn has pleaded not guilty to Orderick's murder.

Orderick Lucas had been happy as he watched cartoons and ate slap chips, believed to have been his last meal, the night he went missing, the Western Cape High Court heard on Thursday.

Eon Adams, in whose care the one-year-old's mother, Davedine Lucas, had left him on 24 March 2019, testified that murder-accused Melvin Volkwyn had taken the child when he left his house that night.

According to him, Lucas had told him to give the child to Volkwyn, her friend, if she took too long after a mob had arrived at the house accusing her of stealing a cellphone.

Adams said he did not consider Lucas a friend and he only knew her as they smoked Mandrax and tik together.

He knew Volkwyn through Lucas and he had only ever come to his home when he was looking for her.

He told the court that, on the night of Orderick's disappearance, Lucas had arrived with the child shortly after 20:00, with cake from her mother's 50th birthday party.

"Later on, she took out half a button [Mandrax] and the two of us smoked it with dagga through a pipe," he said.

When they were done, Volkwyn arrived, as well as the group accusing Lucas of theft.

She had gone outside and, upon her return, told him that, if she took too long to return, to give Orderick to Volkwyn "because he is used to looking after the child".

She left, while Orderick, Adams, his girlfriend and Volkwyn watched a movie.

"Half an hour later, Mel took the child and left. He said he was going to take the child to Davedine's mother."

Lucas had not returned that night, he said, but arrived the next morning - with more Mandrax.

She had a white blood-stained towel wrapped around her head.

He had to go to the clinic and, as they walked, he asked about Orderick's whereabouts.

"She asked if Mel took the child, and I replied that Mel said he would take the child to her mother."

Lucas told him she was going home, before going to the police station to report the assault on her by the people who had accused her of stealing.

He testified that he had seen Volkwyn and two of his friends while he was at the clinic.

Volkwyn had asked him where Lucas was, Adams said.

He looked wild and pale. Mel is someone who is always neat. That morning, he didn't look like he usually does.

He said Lucas and a friend had arrived at his house that afternoon, asking if Volkwyn had taken the child to her house or to her mother's.

He responded that Volkwyn had told him he was taking Orderick to the home of Lucas' mother, Cornelia Scheepers.

Scheepers is the legal guardian of three of Lucas' four children.

Lucas had lost custody of them because of her drug use, and foul play was suspected when Orderick's arm was broken a few months prior to his death.

His body was found on 2 April 2019 when a group of children had tried to retrieve their ball from a stormwater drain in Wittebol Street, Melton Rose, near Scheepers' home.

Lucas had reported her son missing on the Thursday. She said Volkwyn had told her on the Monday he had dropped her son at their granny's, but when she went to her mother's three days later, she was told Orderick had never arrived.

She denies getting Orderick back from Volkwyn, or giving him permission to take the child from Adams' home, where she had left him that Sunday.

Volkwyn, in his plea explanation, said he had given the child back to his mother.

The trial continues on Monday.