1h ago

Share

'Hardworking and loyal': Investigator in Thabo Bester prison escape case dies

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
General Fannie Masemola, National Police Commissioner, said Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi was a loyal detective.
General Fannie Masemola, National Police Commissioner, said Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi was a loyal detective.
Photo: Melinda Stuurman
  • One of the police officers involved in the investigation of Thabo Bester's escape from prison has died.
  • Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
  • Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi reportedly took his life after leaving the Bloemfontein High Court, which had dismissed Dr Nandipha Magudumana's urgent application to declare her "deportation" from Tanzania unlawful. 

The police on Monday confirmed the death of one of the investigators in the Thabo Bester prison escape case.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said they were still probing the circumstances surrounding the death of the investigator, who was also the police's provincial head of organised crime.

According to Netwerk24, 59-year-old Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi took his own life.

It reported he had been seen in the Bloemfontein High Court earlier on Monday, where Dr Nandipha Magudumana's urgent application to declare her "deportation" from Tanzania unlawful was dismissed.

READ | Magudumana's application dismissed: May have been disguised extradition, but she went willingly - judge

The publication reported he left the court after the verdict and drove to the state garage in Hamilton, where his body was later found in his car.

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola said Mkhaulesi was a "hardworking, loyal and dedicated detective" and had been an expert in crime detection.

Masemola said he served the police for 31 years and his death would leave a void in the service. 

"Over the years, he has proven himself a highly skilled detective with a wealth of experience and knowledge in crime detection.

His departure leaves a void in the SAPS detective environment. On behalf of the SAPS, our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of our officer.


Mathe added Mkhaulesi's family and colleagues would receive counselling from the police's Employee Health and Wellness.

Magudumana fled South Africa with her lover, convicted rapist and killer Bester, in April.

Bester was serving a life sentence in the Manguang Correctional Centre when he escaped in May 2022 after orchestrating a fake suicide by fire. 

The couple was tracked to Tanzania and "deported" to South Africa on 13 April 2023.

On Monday, Judge Phillip Loubser found the "deportation" was, in fact, a "disguised extradition" but ultimately found against Magudumana because she had willingly consented to leave the country.

- The SA Depression and Anxiety Association is always available if you or someone you know needs urgent help. Call its mental health line on 0800 456 789. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsbloemfonteinfree statecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
19% - 374 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
22% - 437 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
58% - 1139 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.27
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
23.96
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
20.65
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.75
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.9%
Platinum
1,030.46
+2.5%
Palladium
1,413.51
-1.6%
Gold
1,962.22
+0.7%
Silver
23.60
-0.1%
Brent Crude
76.13
+2.4%
Top 40
71,422
-0.8%
All Share
76,603
-0.7%
Resource 10
69,348
-1.4%
Industrial 25
103,842
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,979
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo