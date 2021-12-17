1h ago

Hartswater family murders: Trial of five accused to be heard in the High Court next year

accreditation
Marvin Charles
The five people accused of murdering elderly couple Danie Brand, his wife Breggie and their daughter Elizabeth.
  • Danie Brand, his wife Breggie and their 54-year-old daughter Elizabeth were murdered in the Northern Cape last year.
  • Five people were arrested in July last year and charged with their murders.
  • Their trial will be heard in the Northern Cape High Court next year.

The case of five people accused of what has become known as the Hartwater Farm murders, has been transferred from the Hartswater Regional Court to the Northern Cape High Court.

The accused in the matter, who appeared in court on Thursday, are Donald Seolesang, 21, Tshepo Visagie, 37, Realeboga Manyedi, 20, Kgomotso Mpumlwane, 44, and Tshepaone Malato, 20.

They face three counts of murder, as well as charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping.

They were arrested in July last year. It is alleged that they killed Danie Brand, 83, his wife Breggie, 73, as well as their 54-year-old daughter Elizabeth last year. A multi-disciplinary police team established to locate their whereabouts found their bodies days later.

Danie's Nissan Micra was found close to Taung and Elzabie's silver Mazda was found on the N18 close to Pudimoe.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Northern Cape regional spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, said: "Throughout their numerous court appearances, accused Mpumlwane applied for bail in the Hartswater District Court, which was successfully opposed, and the other four accused abandoned their applications. The five accused will remain in custody until their appearance in the High Court on 5 September 2022."

