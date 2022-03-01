54m ago

Hate speech case: SAJBD welcomes Bongani Masuku, Cosatu apology

Jeanette Chabalala
  • Former Cosatu leader Bongani Masuku and the congress have apologised to the Jewish community for a statement Masuku made in 2009. 
  • The Constitutional Court ordered Masuku to tender an unconditional apology to the Jewish Community.
  • The South African Jewish Board of Deputies has welcomed the apology.  

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies has welcomed an apology which former Cosatu leader Bongani Masuku and the congress made to the Jewish community for a statement Masuku made in 2009.

Last month, the Constitutional Court ordered Masuku to tender an "unconditional apology" to the Jewish community.

The apex court took more than two years to deliver the judgment.

On Tuesday, SAJBD national director Wendy Kahn said the apology was received on 23 February.

Kahn said:

We are pleased that the courts have affirmed that there is no place for statements that are harmful, that incite harm and propagate hatred in our constitutional democracy.

"This brings to a close a long-running dispute involving many years of litigation between the parties.

"We hope that henceforth our two organisations, even when we disagree, will always engage with one other in a spirit of tolerance and mutual respect."

News24 previously reported that Masuku made four statements relating to the fight between Israel and Palestine.

The court found that one of the four statements constituted hate speech in terms of Section 10(1) of the Equality Act.

READ | Hate speech case: Cosatu official's language directly targeted Jews, ConCourt hears

That statement was made on 10 February 2009 during a lecture at the University of the Witwatersrand, hosted by the Palestine Solidarity Committee and the Young Communist League.

He said: 

As we struggle to liberate Palestine from the racists, fascists, and Zionists who belong to the era of their friend Hitler! We must not apologise; every Zionist must be made to drink the bitter medicine they are feeding our brothers and sisters in Palestine.

"We must target them, expose them, and do all that is needed to subject them to perpetual suffering until they withdraw from the land of others and stop their savage attacks on human dignity. Every Palestinian who suffers is a direct attack on all of us."

In its ruling, the Constitutional Court upheld the Equality Court's finding that a reasonable person would understand the statement as something based on Jewishness as an ethnicity - not on anti-Zionism.

"This was primarily because of the statement's reference to 'Hitler' because a reasonable reader would have noted that a reference to Hitler to a group which was predominately Jewish was used because of their Jewish ethnicity and identity. After all, Hitler's anti-Semitic extermination campaign was not limited to people of the Jewish faith or ethnicity who identified as Zionists." 

The South African Human Rights Commission also found Masuku guilty of hate speech in 2009.

