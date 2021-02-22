46m ago

Have you seen her? Police appeal for info on missing Western Cape woman

Compiled by Jenni Evans
Colette Olivier is missing.
Colette Olivier is missing.
The family of a woman who went missing near Stellenbosch has asked for help with information on her whereabouts.  

Colette Oliver was reported missing after getting out of her boyfriend's car and was last seen heading for Stellenbosch.  

Her family is concerned about her well-being as she is not well. 

The Pink Ladies circulated a picture of her, saying she got out of her boyfriend's vehicle at the traffic lights on the Stellenbosch road, and walked towards Stellenbosch.  

"This is out of the blue," her worried daughter Bianca Gouws told News24. 

She has been missing since Friday, and although she was spotted on some hiking trails on Table Mountain, a definitive location has not been pinned down. 

She has blue eyes, a distinctive blonde bob haircut with a blunt fringe, and was last wearing black clothing and brown shoes, with a dark coloured backpack.

Western Cape police said anyone who sees her or knows where she is can contact Stellenbosch police on 082 5221912 or the Pink Ladies on 072 214 7439.

