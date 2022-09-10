10m ago

add bookmark

Have you seen him? Cops release photos of Joburg suspected serial arsonist

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police have released an image of the man suspected to be the Johannesburg northern suburbs arsonist.
Police have released an image of the man suspected to be the Johannesburg northern suburbs arsonist.
SAPS
  • Police have identified a suspect in the Johannesburg Northern suburb arson cases.
  • The suspect is accused of multiple cases of arson, murder, and burglary.
  • His image comes from footage taken from inside one of the homes he entered.

A man known as Sentious Novans is being sought by police who, after two years, have come up with a name and image of the man believed to be the Johannesburg's Northern suburbs arsonist. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello identified Novans as a suspect in multiple cases of arson, murder, and burglary and urged the public to come forward with any information that will track him down.

He was seen in footage in and around homes that had been cat burgled and, or, set alight.

The arsonist is believed to have been targeting homes in upmarket suburbs since at least 2020 and has allegedly been responsible for setting at least 20 buildings alight.

READ | Intercape pleads for help amid extortion fears

He is believed to work alone and enters upmarket homes in the early hours of the morning, targeting elderly homeowners.

The arsonist spends time in the kitchen, eating and drinking and has even been bold enough to cook food for himself. Once done he sets fire to mattresses or blankets using an accelerant.

A close up of the man suspected to be the Johannes
A close up of the man suspected to be the Johannesburg northern suburbs arsonist.
SAPS

The fires have been started around 04:00 in every case. 

Sello said Novans served a previous prison sentence of seven years of which four years were suspended for five years.

In the beginning, the arsonist would start fires in homes when the homeowners were away. But of late the arsonist has been setting fires in homes with the owners present. 

The arsonist has targeted homes in Craighall, Illovo, Hyde Park, Dunkeld, Bryanston, Houghton, and this week a home in Melrose.

Fidelity ADT CEO Wahl Bartmann has offered a R100 000 award for information that leads to the capture of the suspect.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
68% - 6487 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 593 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 2423 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.31
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.08
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.86
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,717.62
0.0%
Silver
18.85
0.0%
Palladium
2,180.00
0.0%
Platinum
884.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
92.84
+4.0%
Top 40
62,127
+2.4%
All Share
68,709
+2.1%
Resource 10
63,310
+4.1%
Industrial 25
84,682
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,003
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

3h ago

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo