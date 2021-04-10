1h ago

Have you seen him? Four-year-old North West boy is missing

Getrude Makhafola
Shoveling Junior Moleme, aged four, has gone missing in Mase village in Taung, North West.
Shoveling Junior Moleme, aged four, has gone missing in Mase village in Taung, North West.
A four-year-old boy, Shoveling Junior Moleme, has gone missing in Mase village in Taung, North West police said on Saturday.

"The child was last seen on Thursday at about 12:00 while he was playing with other kids not far from the outskirts of the village," said spokesperson Seargent Tryphosa van Rooyen.

"The family realised that he was missing at about 16:00 when Junior failed to return home with the children he was playing with. He was nowhere to be found." 

Junior was wearing blue denim shorts and a brown long sleeve T-shirt at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Warrant Officer Obakeng Phiritshwane of Pudimoe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on 060 967 3947 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

