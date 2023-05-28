Have you seen it? NSRI life-saving craft stolen in Cape Town

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Station 16 in Strandfontein was burgled on Saturday night, with thieves stealing a crucial rescue craft.

The NSRI has pleaded with the public to keep a lookout for the red JetRIB, which is marked with "NSRI Rescue 16A".

NSRI spokesperson Kuhle Mkize told News24 that while they've experienced thefts of portable items such as the Pink Rescue Buoys, a rescue craft hasn't been stolen before.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, perpetrators broke the lock of the garage at the station to gain entry and stole the craft, which is vital in rescue situations.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the whereabouts of the craft is requested to call Strandfontein detectives on 021 370 1540 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.