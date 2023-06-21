Have you seen these bulls? Free State police on lookout for missing Brahmans

Free State police have asked for help in finding two expensive bulls that are missing.

The Brahman bulls, worth R250 000 each, were either stolen, or wandered off.

Last week, a joint operation recovered 200 head of stolen cattle in the Eastern Cape as authorities crack down on stock theft.

Two bulls worth R250 000 each were reported stolen or missing from a farm in Fouriesburg, Free State police said on Wednesday.

The Fouriesburg Stock Theft Investigation Unit has asked for help in locating the two stud Brahmans that disappeared between 17 and 19 May 2023.

The grey and dark brown bulls are branded.

"A case of stock theft has been opened and is under investigation," police said.

Anyone with information that may lead to the recovery of the two stud bulls can contact Detective Lieutenant-Colonel Smith at 082 466 8667 or Warrant Officer Van Vuuren at 083 454 9442.

The Brahman is a powerful-looking bull with a hump near its neck, and a bib of skin down to its chest.

It is known for its tolerance to heat, insects tend to steer clear of it, and they promise years of good breeding.

Stock theft is rampant in some parts of the country, particularly along a mountainous belt between the Free State and Eastern Cape and causes severe financial distress for farmers who are victims of the thefts.

Last week, Eastern Cape police and multiple government departments traced 200 stolen head of cattle in Operation Mazibuye Iinkomo Zam (Let my cows come back) in the Joe Gqabi District.

They found the cattle in bushes in an operation which included off-road vehicles and horseback riders.

The cattle not reunited with their owners were placed in a municipal pound.

The operation has been extended to include residential areas, where a motorist was fined for transporting stock without a permit.