Have you seen these men? Three 'highly dangerous' prisoners on the run after escaping in Emalahleni

A police manhunt is under way for three "highly dangerous" awaiting trial prisoners who escaped en route to prison in Emalahleni.

The three men appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of murder, rape, robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as cash-in-transit heist-related charges.

They escaped at 11:00 the following day, according to police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Michael Masimula, Mahlatse Matebane and Lovemore Moshui were being transported between Groblersdal and Emalahleni with three other prisoners when they escaped next to Moutse Mall in Dennilton, Mojapelo added.

"The circumstances surrounding their escape are still being investigated," he said.

"The suspects are considered dangerous and people are cautioned not to approach them."

Anyone who has further information can contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or send a message via the MySAPS app.



