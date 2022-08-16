Have you seen this man? Arrest warrant issued following fatal stabbing of Durban student

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of Xolile Mbatha.

But the police don't know where he is.

Mbatha died after she was stabbed multiple times on 31 July.

KwaZulu-Natal police have issued an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Bongani Sanele Mlambo in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Mangosuthu University of Technology student Xolile Mbatha.

On Tuesday, police spokesperson Lieutenant Nqobile Gwala said they were seeking information on Mlambo's whereabouts.

Mbatha, an electrical engineering student, was stabbed to death two weeks ago at the university's Ark Royal residence on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Durban.

Gwala said she had multiple stab wounds and was declared dead on the scene.

News24 reported that MUT acting vice-chancellor Marcus Ramogale said Mlambo was also a student at the university.

Ramogale appealed to students and staff to report incidents of gender-based violence.

"While MUT is trying to come to terms with and get details of what transpired on [Sunday] morning, we appeal to staff, students and the public to cooperate with the police and to come forward if they have any information that could help in the investigation."