Have you seen this man? Warrant issued after Cape Town woman doused in petrol and set alight

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Lwazi Sibindana, who continues to evade the police more than a week after allegedly pouring petrol on his girlfriend and setting her alight.



Jacqueline Mpontsana, 40, died a horrific death last Monday, the same day she was hospitalised after sustaining severe burn wounds after being attacked while lying on a couch in her boyfriend's Gugulethu home.

Her partner, with whom she had reunited only three days before her murder, has still not been caught.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed a warrant was issued for Sibindana's arrest.

Mpontsana's cousin and family spokesperson, Luvuyo Ndzuzo, said it was "devastating knowing the culprit is still at large".



He added it was disappointing the police had not issued its 72-hour activation plan - which includes the deployment of Crime Intelligence, forensic experts, detective services and other supporting units - considering the heinousness of her murder and the position she held in the community as a safety officer.

"Our aim is to get this man apprehended," a frustrated Ndzuzo told News24 on Wednesday.

"We have lost a child, a good family and community member. She was the breadwinner in her house with a child who is only in Grade 7 and who will have to go through life without her mother."

Mpontsana's mother was especially devastated by her daughter's murder, he said.

She was broken when she saw photos of Jackie at a memorial service held by her friends on Tuesday. She fell apart, crying, because she is coming to terms with the fact that her child is no more.

The suspect has been on the run since the early hours of Monday.



Sibindana's aunt, Yolisa Tingwe, previously told News24 her nephew had allegedly assaulted Mpontsana when he arrived home that night.

This was not the first time he had beat her, she said, and she had tried to intervene by hitting him with a pan over the head.

Allegedly, Sibindana left and returned with a cooldrink bottle filled with petrol, which he poured over Mpontsana before igniting it.

The panicked mom of one started running around the house, spreading the flames.

Tingwe also caught alight but managed to escape being burnt in the process.

Sibindana fled the scene by escaping through the back door.

Mpontsana succumbed to her wounds at 16:30 on Monday.

She was an experienced community safety worker who monitored police compliance regarding domestic violence and had worked for the Department of Community Safety since 2005.



Last week, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz visited the family to sympathise, where Ndzuzo said he promised counselling for the family as well as a departmental memorial in Mpontsana's honour.

This, however, had not materialised, he added.

"I think it would have been better if he hadn’t come and made empty promises," Ndzuzo told News24.

He said the memorial organised by Mpontsana's friends at her home in Gugulethu on Tuesday showed them "how they valued her and the appreciation they had for Jackie".

"The department promised us support but it has not come to fruition," Ndzuzo added, saying a memorial was not something they should be invited to at the last minute as it was "not a surprise birthday".

Fritz's spokesperson, Wade Seale, said the department had made a number of commitments to assist and would "out of respect for the family and the occasion" intentionally not list what had been done.

"Within the given constraints, we have been in contact with the family in organising the departmental memorial service, which will take place [on Thursday] morning.

"We have also followed up on the matter of the counseling, and it has been established that there was a miscommunication between one of our officials and the family," he added, saying the department had "apologised to the family unreservedly for this".

"We have resolved to ensure that counselling will be provided to the family within the next 24 hours. We extend our most sincere condolences to the family and we join them in mourning someone extremely special. We will all miss her very much."

Mpontsana's funeral is scheduled for Friday.