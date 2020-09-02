1h ago

Have your say: Is the ANC at a turning point?

President Cyril Ramaphosa
During a meeting of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) over the weekend, it was decided that all public representatives and leaders of the party who have allegations of corruption against them should step down.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote in his newsletter of the previous week that the party is "accused no 1" when it comes to corruption in South Africa.

Former president Jacob Zuma responded with a scathing letter to Ramaphosa, saying he was accusing his party of corruption to save his own skin. This was followed by calls from within the ANC for the president himself to step down.

On Monday, Ramaphosa announced that all ANC members accused of corruption have to step aside and that he would not publicly entertain Zuma's letter.

The decision was seen as a victory for the president and a strengthening of his power base.

What do you think of these developments in the ANC? Are we finally seeing the turnaround we had hoped for under Ramaphosa? Or is this more fancy footwork to recover the party's image after a flood of allegations about personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption?

Do you have a message for President Ramaphosa? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

