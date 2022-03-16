Have your say on new Covid-19 regulations

The government wants your say on how it proposes transitioning out of the Covid-19 regulations.

The proposals include limiting the number of unvaccinated people for indoor activities.

They also propose that the 1 metre social distance rule stays in place.

The government wants your say on how it proposes transitioning out of the Covid-19 regulations, giving the public 29 days to comment on new regulations.



Instead of scrapping the regulations, they have been extended for another month, much to the devastation of sporting facilities, universities and other institutions trying to get back to normal.

The proposals, released on 16 March, were likely to buy the government more time after it examines the proposals and makes a final decision after the deadline for comments on 15 April.

The proposals include a limit on the number of unvaccinated people for indoor activities and, that the mask mandate for indoor gatherings stay in place.

The dreaded PCR tests for people entering or leaving South Africa will stay in place, with results not allowed to be older than 72 hours if the person does not have a full vaccination certificate.



"This repeals the current requirement of negative PRC test results for all incoming travellers, with or without vaccination certificate," the health department said in a statement publicising the invitation to comment.

The proposals are part of the transition from the National State of Disaster, declared two years ago when Covid-19 started taking hold in South Africa.

#COVID19 UPDATE: 32,093 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1,980 new cases, which represents a 6.2% positivity rate. Today @HealthZA reports 40 deaths; of which 3 occurred in the past 24–48 hrs. Total fatalities are 99,767 to date. See more: https://t.co/u71Fx53PHH pic.twitter.com/NEhpBbMIX8 — NICD (@nicd_sa) March 16, 2022

According to a statement by the Department of Health, the proposed regulations aim to introduce control measures which include the surveillance and the control of notifiable medical conditions; public health measures in points of entry; management of human remains; and regulations relating to environmental health.

Some of the proposals relating to Covid-19, in particular, are: Night vigils and after-tears gatherings restricted to 50% of the indoor and outdoor venue on the production of a vaccine certificate;



Compulsory mask-wearing at large gatherings; and



Indoor gatherings without proof of vaccination will be limited to 1 000 people indoors and 2 000 outdoors.







Wits University's Professor of Vaccinology Shabir Madhi was dismayed by the proposals.

"They live in a cocoon of their own," he told News24. "It is incomprehensible."

He said the Omicron wave had shown that up to 85% of the population had already been infected with that variant, so the government had "failed dismally" in trying to prevent infection with its restrictions.

"They need to get more than 90% of people over 50 vaccinated," said a frustrated Madhi.

Asked whether he would write in with suggestions or comments, he said: "I think it would be a royal waste of my time."

In terms of South African requirements, notifiable conditions are conditions that may present a risk to public health. This meant that if someone was diagnosed with a notifiable condition, health authorities had to be informed. The current rules divide conditions by severity and set out the timeframes for reporting these conditions.

Besides Covid-19 being declared a notifiable condition, other notifiable conditions were tuberculosis, hepatitis, and measles.

News24 Health Department

Once approved, the regulations would be implemented by the Department of Health.

A statement said they would not be tabled before Parliament "since they are subordinate legislation which Parliament has already delegated to the minister".

Find the notices for comment here.