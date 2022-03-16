30m ago

add bookmark

Have your say on new Covid-19 regulations

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Professor Shabir Madhi
Professor Shabir Madhi
Supplied : Wits University
  • The government wants your say on how it proposes transitioning out of the Covid-19 regulations. 
  • The proposals include limiting the number of unvaccinated people for indoor activities. 
  • They also propose that the 1 metre social distance rule stays in place.

The government wants your say on how it proposes transitioning out of the Covid-19 regulations, giving the public 29 days to comment on new regulations.

Instead of scrapping the regulations, they have been extended for another month, much to the devastation of sporting facilities, universities and other institutions trying to get back to normal.

The proposals, released on 16 March, were likely to buy the government more time after it examines the proposals and makes a final decision after the deadline for comments on 15 April. 

The proposals include a limit on the number of unvaccinated people for indoor activities and, that the mask mandate for indoor gatherings stay in place. 

The dreaded PCR tests for people entering or leaving South Africa will stay in place, with results not allowed to be older than 72 hours if the person does not have a full vaccination certificate. 

"This repeals the current requirement of negative PRC test results for all incoming travellers, with or without vaccination certificate," the health department said in a statement publicising the invitation to comment. 

The proposals are part of the transition from the National State of Disaster, declared two years ago when Covid-19 started taking hold in South Africa. 

According to a statement by the Department of Health, the proposed regulations aim to introduce control measures which include the surveillance and the control of notifiable medical conditions; public health measures in points of entry; management of human remains; and regulations relating to environmental health.

Some of the proposals relating to Covid-19, in particular, are:

Night vigils and after-tears gatherings restricted to 50% of the indoor and outdoor venue on the production of a vaccine certificate;

Compulsory mask-wearing at large gatherings; and

Indoor gatherings without proof of vaccination will be limited to 1 000 people indoors and 2 000 outdoors. 


Wits University's Professor of Vaccinology Shabir Madhi was dismayed by the proposals.  

"They live in a cocoon of their own," he told News24. "It is incomprehensible."

He said the Omicron wave had shown that up to 85% of the population had already been infected with that variant, so the government had "failed dismally" in trying to prevent infection with its restrictions. 

"They need to get more than 90% of people over 50 vaccinated," said a frustrated Madhi.

Asked whether he would write in with suggestions or comments, he said: "I think it would be a royal waste of my time."

In terms of South African requirements, notifiable conditions are conditions that may present a risk to public health. This meant that if someone was diagnosed with a notifiable condition, health authorities had to be informed. The current rules divide conditions by severity and set out the timeframes for reporting these conditions. 

Besides Covid-19 being declared a notifiable condition, other notifiable conditions were tuberculosis, hepatitis, and measles. 

disease
(Health Department)

Once approved, the regulations would be implemented by the Department of Health. 

A statement said they would not be tabled before Parliament "since they are subordinate legislation which Parliament has already delegated to the minister".

Find the notices for comment here.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
26% - 881 votes
Red Bull all the way
48% - 1612 votes
Neither - I support another team
25% - 853 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.94
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.65
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.49
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.4%
Gold
1,925.07
+0.4%
Silver
24.99
+0.4%
Palladium
2,435.00
+0.2%
Platinum
1,023.50
+3.6%
Brent Crude
99.91
-7.0%
Top 40
66,972
+4.0%
All Share
73,484
+3.9%
Resource 10
78,690
+0.8%
Industrial 25
81,686
+6.8%
Financial 15
16,914
+4.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo