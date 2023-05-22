35m ago

Share

Having withstood apartheid removals, District Six families fight eviction by new owner

accreditation
Matthew Hirsch
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
District Six families who withstood apartheid forced removals are now facing eviction from their Victorian cottages.
District Six families who withstood apartheid forced removals are now facing eviction from their Victorian cottages.
Ashraf Hendricks
  • A row of Victorian cottages in District Six survived apartheid demolition.
  • The cottages were put up for sale by the Holy Cross Sisters in 2014.
  • Now, six families are fighting an application for an eviction order brought by the new owner.

After having withstood apartheid forced removals, five District Six families are now facing eviction from their cottages on Searle Street by a private owner based in Mpumalanga.

The five families, and a sixth who moved into the row of cottages in 2009, received notices on 29 June last year that their leases with the previous property owners, the Holy Cross Sisters, had been cancelled. They were given one month to vacate their homes.

When they resisted, the new owner, Mpumalanga-based businessman Etienne du Toit, filed an application for an eviction order in August last year, and the families say he disconnected their electricity in December.

The matter is set to be heard in the Western Cape High Court on 19 October.

One family has been living there since 1928, and another since 1938. Three others moved in during the 1970s. They argue that the State should expropriate the properties and offer fair compensation to the new owner. They say the state should consider the history of the location and the history of the current occupants – people of colour who avoided the forced removals that took place under the apartheid Group Areas Act.

Documents before the court include a letter, dated 22 August 1969, from Cardinal McCann on behalf of the Holy Cross Sisters to the Community Development Department of the time, asking that the church properties be excluded from the District Six expropriation.

There are now fears the new owner will demolish the cottages and build a new development.

"The only reasonable deduction that one can make in the absence of Du Toit's stated intentions of what he wants to do with these properties is either demolish them or renovate them, the property would be to the benefit of others than the returning residents of District Six," state the families in their opposition argument before court.

The City of Cape Town, which is a respondent in the matter, is opposing the eviction application.

IN NUMBERS | SA produces one of worst global reading results among over 50 countries

"The reason the City is opposing the order is because the respondents rejected the offer of a housing kit made within the City's available resources," was the City's response to questions from GroundUp.

According to the papers filed before court, the cottages came into Du Toit's hands after the former owners, the Holy Cross Sisters, decided to sell in August 2013. Two months later, the families were told that Rawson Properties had been given a mandate to sell the properties.

The sale to Du Toit, for R2.45 million (R408 333 per cottage), was concluded in September 2014, but the properties were only registered in his name in June last year.

Sean Savage, who lives in one of the cottages, said his family had lived there since 1928. He returned to his childhood home to look after his ageing aunt, who has since died.

"District Six has been part of my life and my family's life," said Savage.

He said District Six was "more than the buildings".

"It was the people, it was the culture.

"As people who belonged to this church and the community, to be experiencing now what others experienced during the apartheid years when they were forced out … We know now what that feeling was."

He said having to live without electricity for the past six months was like "going back to the stone age".

GroundUp
Ita Haricombe is one of the District Six residents facing eviction.
Photo: Ashraf Hendricks.

Ita Haricombe, a pensioner who has been living in one of the cottages since 2009, and volunteers at the church and a local school, said the uncertainty was emotionally draining.

"We're stuck and we don't know what to do," said Haricombe.

"It's hard on us and it's hard on our children. Where are they going to throw us?"

Ben Mwasinga, a senior manager at the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), said there were development pressures across the city, but the agency would like to see existing structures in District Six protected.

He said residents had been forcibly removed 57 years ago and were now returning as public housing was being built - and it was "contradictory" that families, who survived the apartheid removals, should now be forced out.

But, he said, SAHRA also recognised private property rights and would respect the court's decision.

Frankl Weber, the attorney representing the District Six residents, said the case was unique.

"It is unique in the historical context, in that we have a community of people within the District Six community, some of whose families have been there for almost 100 years, and is an opportunity to provide adequate housing in terms of the Constitution," said Weber.

Du Toit's attorney, Wayne Hufkie, had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of cape townwestern capecape townhousing
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA government take a hard line on the consumption of Prime Hydration in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, let’s avoid becoming a nanny state
49% - 2518 votes
Yes, the pupils are getting out of hand
51% - 2626 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal

3h ago

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.27
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.94
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
20.83
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.81
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.3%
Platinum
1,071.65
-0.1%
Palladium
1,507.71
+0.5%
Gold
1,972.80
-0.3%
Silver
23.70
-0.6%
Brent Crude
75.58
-0.4%
Top 40
72,870
-0.2%
All Share
78,075
-0.1%
Resource 10
68,998
-0.5%
Industrial 25
108,163
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,988
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo