Hawks apologise for 'confusion' caused by error in statement on arrest of DA councillor

Nicole McCain
Nico Waggenstroom
  • The Hawks have apologised for a statement about the arrest of DA councillor Nora Grose.
  • Grose was initially accused of misappropriating Temporary Employee Relief Scheme funding.
  • But she has been charged with fraud and money laundering linked to food parcels.

The Hawks have corrected a statement issued on the arrest of DA councillor Nora Grose and have apologised for "any confusion caused".

Grose has been linked to a money laundering case involving a Table View church to which she has ties. She handed herself in to Atlantis police last Thursday and briefly appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court the same day.

The Hawks' initial statement indicated that Grose had been arrested for allegedly defrauding the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

But, it has since indicated that there was nothing linking her to TERS funding fraud and she is accused of money laundering related to food parcels and allegedly diverting money to the church.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Hawks said Grose's arrest came after the chairperson of the South African Religious Civic Organisation (Sarco) in Cape Town, Reuben Swartz, was taken into custody for allegedly claiming TERS money and using it for personal purposes.

"The investigation also extended to allegations that Swartz received up to R170 000 from the [City of Cape Town’s] humanitarian fund... related to food parcels '[in] Atlantis. But the money was reportedly funnelled to a church in Table View with links to some City officials," said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

"Grose was allegedly linked to the second part of the investigation regarding the… funds channelled to the church. The two matters were jointly investigated and Swartz was allegedly implicated [in] both incidents, as he seemed to be the common factor, whilst Grose was only implicated [in] the latter."

DA spokesperson Emma Powell lashed out at the Hawks over what she called a "media blunder", saying that it had "caused significant confusion in the public domain".

Nkwalase said: "It is regrettable that the earliest media release erroneously implicated her [in the] TERS [matter], which only deals with Swartz, her co-accused. We therefore profusely apologise for any confusion caused."

Grose was released on R10 000 bail. She is expected to appear in court again on 21 June.

